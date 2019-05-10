Posted: May 10, 2019 2:33 PMUpdated: May 10, 2019 2:33 PM

Max Gross

Oklahoma district 10 representative Judd Strom has been working diligently on a bill that will make possessing a credit card skimmer, commonly used in credit card fraud, a criminal offense. Strom represents parts of Washington, Osage and Nowata counties in the Oklahoma House.

House Bill 2380 is on Gov. Stitt’s desk right now. Strom says history will be made when the bill is signed.

Strom’s goal is to prevent fraud from happening in the area. A widespread scam involving these skimmers hit Bartlesville in October 2018, which effected more than 30 residents. Strom says no good comes from these devices.

Strom hopes Gov. Stitt will sign the first-of-its-kind bill.