Posted: May 10, 2019 3:04 PMUpdated: May 10, 2019 3:06 PM

Ty Loftis

Nearly 1.3 million meals have been raised since April 1 in support of Arvest Bank's ninth annual Million Meal Initiative. This is an effort to challenge bank associates, customers and community members in the fight against hunger.

There are three weeks left in the challenge and Marketing Manager at the Arvest Bank in Bartlesville, Annah Fischer, says they are going to continue gathering meals until the end.

“The support we receive for this initiative year after year is truly incredible and this year is no different,” Fischer said. “We are thrilled to announce we have surpassed our goal ahead of schedule, but we're not finished yet. We will continue working hard all the way through the end of the campaign.”

Arvest Bank represents more than 135 communities and has been participating in the Initiative by collecting non-perishable food items and taking donations. The event runs through June 1 and the donations will be handed out later that month. In Bartlesville, Arvest Bank has partnered with Mary Martha Outreach. Every dollar raised through Million Dollar Meals is the equivalent of five meals for local families.

For more information, go to arvest.com/millionmeals.