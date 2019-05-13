Posted: May 13, 2019 11:26 AMUpdated: May 13, 2019 3:41 PM

Max Gross

Not guilty plea’s were entered by Terry Lee Donaldson Jr. and Thomas Wayne Alexander, two co-defendants charged in the August 2018 murder of Gregg Meidl. Both were present for a formal arraignment on Monday morning at the Washington County Courthouse.

Donaldson’s lawyer, Travis Smith, had filed motions to suppress the statements of the co-defendants due to a potential violation a confrontation clause. Smith argued that without the statements of Alexander and fellow co-defendant, Tyler Leo Thomison, there is not probable cause to charge Donaldson with murder. Donaldson was not present when the statements were given at a preliminary hearing in November and December 2018.

District attorney Kevin Buchanan argued that even without the statements of the co-defendants there is enough probable cause to say that Donaldson was one of three people involved in Meidl’s murder. Ultimately, judge Russell Vaclaw denied that motion to suppress. Another motion to quash the bind over was denied as well.

Court affidavits allege the trio was out in Bartlesville trying to burglarize unlocked vehicles when Meidl confronted Donaldson who allegedly fired one shot at Meidl. He was pronounced dead on the scene due to a gunshot wound to the head.

All three co-defendants will appear next on July 10 at 9 a.m. on the jury trial sounding docket. At that date, a jury trial could be set and a decision could be made as to whether the three will tried separately or in concert.