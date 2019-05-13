Posted: May 13, 2019 11:34 AMUpdated: May 13, 2019 1:20 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners present Marjorie Parrish, the County Clerk, with a retirement gift and a card this morning. Parrish will retire at the end of the month.

She said she is grateful for being able to work with the Commissioners over the years. Their willingness to work well together and their respect for the opinion of others is rare in her eyes.

Following the presentation of the retirement gift to Marjorie, the Commissioners would approve utility relocation agreements.

Those agreements are with Kellogg Engineering, Inc. to relocate potable waterlines and electrical lines for the Green Lake Bridge Project. Combined, the cost to relocate the utilities was not to exceed $146,551.

Also in the meeting, the Washington County Commissioners would approve a donation from the Masonic Lodge to the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Scott Owen said the $960 will go towards their D.A.R.E program. He said this will impact rural schools like Copan and Caney Valley.

A new D.A.R.E. Officer to a D.A.R.E. school to be trained. Sheriff Owen said once another opening becomes available, they will send another D.A.R.E. Officer for training.