Posted: May 13, 2019 11:49 AMUpdated: May 13, 2019 11:49 AM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Wesleyan University held its commencement ceremonies on Saturday at Lyon Chapel.

University President Dr. Everett Piper gave his final commencement address as the school’s president.

After 17 years, Dr. Piper handed over the reigns to Dr. Jim Dunn. Dr. Dunn will become the sixth president in Oklahoma Wesleyan history once Dr. Piper’s retirement becomes official in June.

Dunn is former member of the OKWU Board of Regents as well as a lifelong Wesleyan. Dunn served as a local church pastor for fifteen years, the general director of the Spiritual Formation Department of The Wesleyan Church for eight years, and the executive director of the Church Multiplication Division of The Wesleyan Church for four years.

Dunn is a graduate of Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Asbury Theological Seminary, and Trinity Evangelical Divinity School. Dr. Dunn and his wife, Wendy, come to Oklahoma from McCordsville, Indiana. They have four children between them, Dr. Dunn has a son and daughter and one grandchild, and Wendy has two daughters.