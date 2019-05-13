Posted: May 13, 2019 2:18 PMUpdated: May 13, 2019 5:01 PM

Max Gross

The county healthcare plan carried the bulk of the discussion at Monday morning’s meeting of the Nowata County Commissioners. In previous weeks Brandon Bartee from Ameribank Group Benefits had presented information to the commissioners and had asked for an opportunity to bid to be the health insurance provider for the county.

The county has been represented by Courtside Benefits Group for the last year. Representatives from CBG were on hand to ask the commissioners to renew the healthcare plan for another year. Commissioner Burke LaRue made a motion to table the decision to renew. LaRue stated he was unhappy after a lapse in coverage in March left county employees unable to receive prescription medications.

Also, the commissioners accepted donations on behalf of the sheriff’s office and heard from Aaron Peck with Guy Engineering in regards to the eight-year bridge plan.