Posted: May 13, 2019 2:34 PMUpdated: May 13, 2019 4:31 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville with an active warrant for a March hit-and-run incident was arrested after a report of domestic abuse was called in on Saturday. 18-year-old Treyson Chapman appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing charges of leaving the scene of accident and domestic abuse.

According to an affidavit, Chapman and a female were driving in a Honda CRV that then hit a parked truck. The impact knocked the Honda on to its side. Chapman allegedly ran from the scene on the incident which occurred on the 900 block of Dewey Avenue on March 7.

A witness rushed to give aid to the female. She claims that her boyfriend was driving the vehicle to the witness. However, when police first inquired she told them that she was driving with a stranger in the vehicle. The passenger was aware that Chapman had an active warrant and that was why she made false claims.

Then on May 11, the female in the vehicle was the reported victim in an instance of domestic abuse. Chapman allegedly pushed the victim to the ground resulting in injuries to her arm. Bond for Chapman was set at $5,000 between both matters with a provision of no contact with alleged victim. He is due back in court May 24.