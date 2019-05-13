Posted: May 13, 2019 2:47 PMUpdated: May 13, 2019 4:31 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after a search of his vehicle produced cocaine and a large amount of cash. Deante Williams appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing multiple charges including possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of drug proceeds and driving with a revoked license.

According to an affidavit, Williams was pulled over for a traffic stop on Washington Boulevard early Saturday morning. The responding officer noted that Williams had a revoked license. Officers then searched the Chevy Tahoe and found a bag containing 6.9 grams of cocaine between the sunroof cover and sunroof. The officers noted this large amount was likely going to be distributed.

Officers also located a digital scale in the vehicle. On Williams’ person nearly $2,500 in cash counted in small bills was located as well. Williams plead guilty to two counts of a similar nature in Payne County Court in 2016. He posted a $30,000 bond.