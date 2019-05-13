Posted: May 13, 2019 5:17 PMUpdated: May 13, 2019 5:17 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville Police Department will honor fallen officers on Wednesday. The event is in conjunction with the city of Bartlesville declaring this week as Peace Officers Memorial Week. Bartlesville police chief Tracy Roles honored serval active officers at last week’s city council meeting. Roles says honoring fallen officers also hold a significant importance.

A memorial monument is being constructed between the police department and fire station at the public safety complex. Poor weather over the last few weeks has put a bit of a wrench in the plans. However, city manager Mike Bailey says the ceremony will go as planned on Wednesday even if the monument needs finishing touches after the fact. Bailey talks about the memorial monument.

The ceremony will feature the BPD Honor Guard and music by the Tulsa Police Department Honor Guard. The event is set to begin at noon on Wednesday in front of the police station on Johnstone Avenue.