Posted: May 13, 2019 6:16 PMUpdated: May 13, 2019 6:16 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday evening's school board meeting in Pawhuska, it was determined that the junior high building would re-open to house sixth, seventh and eighth grade students.

Superintendent David Cash gave a financial report showing that everything was trending in the right direction. He added that they were ahead of the curve in some areas.

Assistant Superintendent Beverly Moore will serve as the special education coordinator for the 2019-2020 school year and Bill Williams was hired as an assistant football coach. Williams comes from Holdenville and has 18 years of head coaching experience.

Track and Field Coach Mark Frye was at the meeting to thank board members for helping pass the bond, which allowed the school to get the new track facilities. Frye's team won the state championship this year.

The next regularly scheduled Pawhuska Public Schools Board meeting will be Monday, June 17 at 5:30 in the evening.