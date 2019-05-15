Posted: May 15, 2019 9:41 AMUpdated: May 15, 2019 10:16 AM

Funeral services will be held in Bartlesville for a man who disappeared while hiking two years ago.

The skull of 33-year-old Rodney Letterman from Bartlesville was indentified by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas nearly two months ago. The skull was found near Devil’s Den State Park..

Letterman was last seen on August 27, 2017 near a hiking trail in Devil’s Den. He was last seen hiking on Butterfield Trail with a friend when the two were separated.

The Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas previously said they were investigating, after a hiker found a human skull at the park. The remains were sent to a crime lab, where they used DNA testing, to identify who the remains belonged to.

The cause of Letterman's death is yet to be determined.

Services wull be held for Letterman at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 18th at the First Baptist Church in Bartlesville.

Family of Letterman say that he was an active member of First Baptist Church where he volunteered at the Family Life Recreation Center. They also say he loved football, basketball, camping, fishing, gardening and spending time with his nieces and nephews.

The son of Charles and Lisa, Letterman was born on March 3, 1984 in Independence, Kansas. He lived in Fredonia, Kansas where he received his education before being employed as an oil pipline worker.

In 2016, he was employed by Cobalt Boats in Neodesha, Kansas prior to moving to Bartlesville later that year. He and the former Stacia Diane Majewski were married in Bartlesville in April 2017. Letterman was employed at the Hilton Garden Inn until he went missing in Arkansas.

Surviving Letterman are his wife Stacia and their five children. Also surving Letterman are his father and step-mother, his sister, three step-siblings and two grandmothers. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lisa on May 5th, 2011.