Posted: May 15, 2019 10:48 AMUpdated: May 15, 2019 11:09 AM

Garrett Giles

The United States economy grows at a faster pace than expected in the first quarter.

U.S. Congressman Frank Lucas said the strong economy puts America in a position of strength. He said this offers maximum leverage to fix longstanding trade concerns with Mexico, Canada and China through the New NAFTA Deal.

From agricultures perspective, Lucas said the deal is important because 40-percent of Oklahoma hogs raised were consumed in Mexico before the "Trade War." Half the corn consumed in Mexico came from the U.S. as well.

According to Lucas, House Speaker Nancy Peolsi under the "Fast-Track" Authority has to accept the agreement that President Donald Trump has negotiated. Her acceptance would then start the clock for Congress to debate the trade deal. That would then lead to a "yes or no" vote.

Congressman Lucas said that some people believe Speaker Pelosi will not bring the matter to the Floor because certain people in her conference say the environmental and labor standards need to be renegotiated.

As a Republican, Lucas said he is not in a position to put pressure on Pelosi. Instead, her own Conference is putting pressure on her. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the American Farm Bureau and the American Farmer's Union continue to add more weight on her sholders.

Congressman Lucas said Pelosi's issue and why she is witholding from putting the New NAFTA Deal on the Floor is not because it is an econmic issue but rather because there are political issues in her Conference. With her being the Speaker of the House, Lucas said she has to do what is best for America and see how she is harming agriculture.

The pressure, Lucas said, could get to Pelosi very soon and the New NAFTA Deal will prevail. Pressures continue to mount as the United States puts tariffs on Chinese imports and Mexico puts tariffs on American imports.