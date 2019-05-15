Posted: May 15, 2019 12:05 PMUpdated: May 15, 2019 12:11 PM

Garrett Giles

At long last – you can take the Solid Waste Survey the City of Bartlesville has planned for months.

You should expect a link to the 39-question survey site in your next water bill. There will be a notice with the bill that will have the link. The survey will be through Survey Monkey.

Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey said the survey will ask about possible changes in services such as yard waste, roadside clean-up and recycling.

Bailey said it is important to know what you want. He said it is equally important to know how much you and other want to pay for the services.

The City of Bartlesville currently offers a polycart system trash collection with collections occurring once a week for all utility customers. You can drop off items for recycling at the recycling center, located on 10th Street just east of Virginia Avenue.

Other services that will be asked about include: neighborhood clean-up, street sweeping, the sticker program and bulky waste collection.

Bailey said the yard waste, roadside clean-up and recycling services were determined several years ago and need to be revisited.

The survey will be available until June 30th. The link to the survey can be found here.