Posted: May 15, 2019 1:42 PMUpdated: May 15, 2019 1:45 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Police Department honored officers who have fallen in the line of duty Wednesday afternoon. In conjunction with the City of Bartlesville, they have constructed a monument outside the police station to honor those who have given their all to protect the citizens they serve.

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles speaks on the importance of remembering these heroes who died serving their community.

The peace officers and firefighters who the monument are dedicated to are: George Williams, Harrison Jones, Robert Bowman, William Butler, James Gibson, Walter Mull, William Lockett, Herbert Marlow, William Ellis, Henry Cobb, William Clark, Isaac Lincoln Hicks and a K-9 Officer named Cooper.