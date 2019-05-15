Posted: May 15, 2019 2:23 PMUpdated: May 15, 2019 3:37 PM

Max Gross

Wide scale improvements have made their way to the Adams Municipal Golf Course ahead of the summer season. City of Bartlesville officials say that a project to add white quartz sand to all the bunkers on the course is nearly complete.

This project was funded as a part of the 2018 G.O. bond schedule. Also, Dale Forrest donated $57,400 to cover bunker liners, other materials associated and installation as well. Jody Shahan says the new bunkers give the course a shiny new look.

So far, 18 of 29 bunkers have been replaced. Shahan also says a few unnecessary bunkers have been eliminated in order to put more effort on fairway bunkers. Weather has caused a bit of a delay in the project work. However, the poor weather has also shown exactly why the bunkers are better off now.

The Bartlesville City Council approved this project in February. All council members were grateful of the work done by Mayor Dale Copeland and Adams’ head professional Jerry Benedict on this project.