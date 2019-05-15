Posted: May 15, 2019 2:26 PMUpdated: May 15, 2019 2:26 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts and his team extending a helping hand to the residents of Kay County last week when an EF-1 tornado struck downtown Newkirk.

Roberts said it was an even bigger challenge because I-35 was closed along that area due to flooding.

Roberts and his team were in the Newkirk area for the better part of a day helping in any way they could. Roberts added that when the Fairfax tornado hit Osage County last year, a number of emergency personnel from Kay County helped in the recovery process.