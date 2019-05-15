Posted: May 15, 2019 2:40 PMUpdated: May 15, 2019 3:29 PM

A Bartlesville man was arrested on a warrant in conjunction with a February 2018 burglary. Chad Cassell appeared at the Washington County Courthouse facing charges of felony first degree burglary and concealing stolen property.

According to an affidavit, Cassell allegedly took several items from a residence in rural Bartlesville in February 2018. Those items included a Ford F-250 pickup, two dirtbikes, four firearms, several backpacks, hunting gear, fishing gear, golf equipment and 2014 Kansas City Royals American League Championship Series paraphernalia among other items. It is believed that Cassell entered the garage through an unlocked side door. The residents were out of town.

Sheriff’s deputies later recovered the pickup nearly four miles from the residence. Subsequent items were later recovered from a storage unit after a lengthy investigation. Bond was set at $40,000.