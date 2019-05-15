Posted: May 15, 2019 3:11 PMUpdated: May 15, 2019 3:29 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was taken into police custody this week on a warrant related to a breaking and entering charge. Matthew Hobson stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing a felony charge of first degree burglary.

According to an affidavit, Hobson arrived at the apartment of a woman he had previously been in a dating relationship with. Hobson began beating on the window of the residence near the front door. The resident stated she had no interest in talking with Hobson and then retreated to a room at the back of the apartment.

Hobson then kicked down the door despite the fact it was locked with a deadbolt. The victim claims Hobson ran at her aggressively but never touched her. The woman believed Hobson was under the influence of drugs. She then ran out of the house to hide from Hobson. A neighbor then started yelling at Hobson while holding a baseball bat and he eventually left the scene.

Bond for Hobson was set at $5,000. Hobson has several previous run-ins with law enforcement dating back to 2015. He is due back in court on May 24.