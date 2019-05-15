Posted: May 15, 2019 5:09 PMUpdated: May 15, 2019 5:11 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Wesleyan University will be partnering with local law enforcement Thursday morning to host a safety drill, including a few different scenarios if an active shooter were to be on school grounds. Several members of OKWU staff, faculty members and volunteers will participate.

OKWU’s emergency communication system will be tested, along with timing to see how long it takes for law enforcement to get on the scene. The school, along with local law enforcement, hope to test their response strategies to properly protect their community.

Campus will be closed in the morning while the drills take place.