Posted: May 16, 2019 9:58 AMUpdated: May 16, 2019 12:15 PM

Garrett Giles

Continued lane closures are planned this month to facilitate the ongoing Price Road Rehabilitation project.

The eastbound lane closed Thursday to through traffic between U.S. Highway 75 and Silver Lake Road. Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey said the westbound lane is open.

The closure is to make way for the next phase of construction. This is the third time a switch has been made. This portion of the project is expected to take about two weeks to complete.

Once complete, the eastbound lane will be reopened. The westbound lane will then be closed for approximately one or two weeks while crews work to complete the diamond grid phase of the project. That is the final phase of the work on Price Road.

It is anticipated the project will be completed and the road reopened next month.