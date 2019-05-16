News
Washington County
Posted: May 16, 2019 10:58 AMUpdated: May 16, 2019 1:06 PM
Lane Closure Planned for US-75 at County Line Monday
Garrett Giles
The left lane of northbound US-75 will be closed at W. 4000 Road in Washington County, located just north of the Tulsa/Washington County line.
The lane will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to midnight May, May 20th for surface repairs.
The right lane will be closed in this same area from 9:00 a.m. to midnight Tuesday, May 21st as part of this project.
You should expect delays and should plan ahead for extra travel time in this corridor.
Northbound US-75 was shifted to the shoulder at W. 4000 Road in Washington County yesterday for emergency surface repairs.
(Photo Courtesy: Daniel Watson Facebook)
« Back to News