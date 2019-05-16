Posted: May 16, 2019 10:58 AMUpdated: May 16, 2019 1:06 PM

Garrett Giles

The left lane of northbound US-75 will be closed at W. 4000 Road in Washington County, located just north of the Tulsa/Washington County line.

The lane will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to midnight May, May 20th for surface repairs.

The right lane will be closed in this same area from 9:00 a.m. to midnight Tuesday, May 21st as part of this project.

You should expect delays and should plan ahead for extra travel time in this corridor.

Northbound US-75 was shifted to the shoulder at W. 4000 Road in Washington County yesterday for emergency surface repairs.

(Photo Courtesy: Daniel Watson Facebook)