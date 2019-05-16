Posted: May 16, 2019 1:37 PMUpdated: May 16, 2019 3:01 PM

Garrett Giles

Relay for Life for Nowata, Osage and Washington Counties will celebrate and honor cancer survivors on Saturday.

Event Committee Member Linda Dolezal said one way they will celebrate is with a Survivor Lap. Traditional purple t-shirts will be worn during the event, which takes place all over the nation and beyond.

She said you must register before the opening ceremony takes place at 4:30 p.m. at the Johnstone Park Pavilion in Bartlesville on Saturday.

Committee Member Tina Ewing said another way Relay for Life for Nowata, Osage and Washington County is celebrating cancer survivors is with a luminary ceremony.

This year, Ewing said, Relay for Life NOW will allow cancer survivors to remember some who sacrificed their time for them, a care giver that was always by their side or someone that was helpful to them.

Normally luminaries are lit to remember those who lost their lives to cancer or to symbolize the defeat of cancer.

Luminaries cost $5 and they plan on lighting them at 9:00 p.m.

This is the second year Relay for Life in Nowata, Osage and Washington will take place at the Johnstone Park Pavilion. The event will start at 4:00 in the afternoon and will last until 10:00 that night.

Relay for Life NOW’s effort is to raise funds for the American Cancer Society to find cures for cancer. Funds will also go towards political advocates for cancer, and will offer services like transportation to cancer patients.