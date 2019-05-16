Posted: May 16, 2019 1:50 PMUpdated: May 16, 2019 1:50 PM

Ty Loftis

Seniors from the Pawhuska class are scheduled to graduate Friday evening. The ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. at Ormond Beach Memorial Stadium. While David Cash has only been at Pawhuska for one year, he recognizes that this is a special group of kids who will be graduating.

There are certain members of the graduating class who will hate to leave their high school days behind. As a result, Cash hopes to send them out with a smile on their face.

Cash says this great senior class is a product of the Pawhuska community raising great kids and becoming great leaders.