Posted: May 16, 2019 1:52 PMUpdated: May 16, 2019 1:59 PM

Garrett Giles

Ranch Heights wants to reach out to the public about their “Donuts with Dudes” and “Goodies for Gals” events.

These two separate events take place once each quarter at Ranch Heights Elementary School. During those times, the school children and their guests enjoy a breakfast treat, play games, color together, dance and sometime hula hoop!

Principal Chanda Myers said the events are scheduled to take place before school to avoid most parents’ work schedules.

Myers added that the events are not called “Donuts with Dads” or “Muffins with Moms” since the school children can bring any male or female role model with them. Kids have brought grandparents, step-parents, siblings, aunts, uncles, pastors and DHS caseworkers to the events.

Principal Myers said the school averages around 250-300 attendees at each event. Myers said it has become a very special time for family members of all sorts to have uninterrupted time together at Ranch Heights while being served by school staff.