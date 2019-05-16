Posted: May 16, 2019 2:34 PMUpdated: May 16, 2019 2:42 PM

Garrett Giles

On the Senate Floor, US Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford talks about Military Appreciation Month.

As Military Appreciation Month carries on, Sen. Lankford encourages the nation to take the time to remember that 24 hours a day, seven days a week - whether the nation is sleeping or is awake - someone is on guard watching the nation right now. He said someone is defending your freedom right now.

Sen. Lankford continued to praise military members for their service and sacrifice for the country. He also thanked the Gold Star Families that have had a loved one killed in combat or have been in support of military activities.

Gold Star Families need the continued support of the nation, Lankford said. To him, everyone needs to encourage them, check on them and live life with them.

Last week, Sen. Lankford introduced legislation that expands certain education benefits to families of Guardsmen and Reservists who have died as a result of their service. That legislation will expand the eligibility for the Fry Scholarship to spouses and children of members of the National Guard and Reserves who died of service connected causes but whose death did not occur when the member was on active duty.

Reserve Component DD-214 Act of 2019, a bipartisan effort to help reserve component members of the US Armed Forces, was also introduced by Lankford. This will include members of the Reserves and National Guard and will ensure the receive benefits they have earned following their retirement or completion of service.

There are more than 33,000 active duty Guard, Reserve and active duty personnel currently assigned to military bases throughout the State of Oklahoma.

Sen. Lankford thanks those who serve from the Altus Air Force Base, Tinker Air Force Base, the Vance Air Force Base, Fort Sill Fire's Center of Excellence and the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant as well as countless National Guard locations all around the State.

He said they are protecting the nation’s freedoms and interests all over the world and that he is proud of those who wear the uniform.