Posted: May 16, 2019 3:07 PMUpdated: May 16, 2019 3:10 PM

Ty Loftis

The 66th annual Big Heart Days in Barnsdall will take place next weekend. Because of construction, there are a few changes to the three day festival, which starts on Friday, but President Claude Rosendale says there will be plenty to do, especially early in the morning on Saturday.

On Saturday, one of the things festival-goers will be able to partake in is a fishing tournament.

There will also be multiple vendors downtown Barnsdall throughout the day, along with a classic car drive in. There will be a Memorial Day parade and the grand marshals are three brothers who are all World War II Veterans. There will also be a fireworks display to close out the day.