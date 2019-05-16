Posted: May 16, 2019 3:25 PMUpdated: May 16, 2019 3:25 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after being involved in a hit-and-run incident while driving under the influence on Wednesday night. John Richmond appeared at the Washington County Courthouse facing charges of DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to an affidavit, the victim claims that his work van what hit by a red pickup truck on Washington Boulevard. An on-duty officer saw Richmond’s truck leaving the scene with a significant amount of damage.

Officers made contact with Richmond and he denied being involved in the accident. Richmond claimed he had been at home drinking for the last two hours. He appeared unsteady on his feet and an odor of alcohol was coming from his person. Richmond stated it was pointless for him to take any field sobriety tests because he has been at home drinking.

Assistant district attorney Zoe Gullett requested a $5,000 bond due to an extensive legal history in several counties in Oklahoma. However, district judge Linda Thomas set Richmond’s bond at $1,000. He is due back in court on May 29.