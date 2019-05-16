Posted: May 16, 2019 3:48 PMUpdated: May 16, 2019 4:51 PM

Garrett Giles

A new space race is very real.

That is according to U.S. Congressman for Oklahoma Frank Lucas. He serves as a Ranking Member of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology and said China is catching up to America who has maintained the technological lead for decades.

In recent months, China has put a lander on the backside of the moon. When a lander is put on the backside of the moon, Lucas said you cannot directly contact the Earth because only the front side of the moon can be seen.

Communication satellites had to be built and put in orbit around the moon in order for the Chinese to communicate back to Earth. This to Lucas represents a huge technological move on their part.

Congressman Lucas said this is something America has done in the past. With that in mind, no one else has been able to do this until now. Lucas said is should scare American's.

However, fear can be reduced because there is a plan. Lucas said America has to maintain the lead.

Vice President Pence is calling the plan "Gateway." That would put a space station in space that will orbit the moon. Eventually, Lucas said, there will be a staging area for America to go to Mars.

In addition to technological advances, Lucas said there appears to be mining opportunities on Mars, on the moon and on asteroids. This creates an economic battle like never before with China.

Congressman Lucas concluded by saying the United States has to be on the cutting edge or get left behind.