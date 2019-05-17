Posted: May 17, 2019 7:19 AMUpdated: May 17, 2019 7:19 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A Bartlesville woman has been indicted on charges alleging she embezzled more than $65,000 from Family Crisis and Counseling Center. The Tulsa World is reporting that the state's muilticounty grand jury indicted 54 year-old Deanna Rachel Long on six counts of embezzlement after hearing evidence this week in Oklahoma City.

Long was employed by the local nonprofit which shut down in December. The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office served as a major funding source for the shelter. The center also relied on state contracts, state grants and donations before its sudden closure.

The indictment alleges she drew money from the agency’s account by fraudulently depositing or cashing checks. Investigators reportedly found that she charged thousands of dollars in personal expenses to the center’s credit card.

Family Crisis and Counseling Center was the only certified domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking agency in Washington and Nowata counties.