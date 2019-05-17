Posted: May 17, 2019 8:49 AMUpdated: May 17, 2019 8:52 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier of District 2 will present a program on county bridges.

Bouvier will give the presentation the Bartlesville Area History Museum on Tuesday, June 4th. The presentation is in conjunction with the current BAHM exhibit “Bridges of Washington County.” The event will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the museum, located on the fifth floor of City Hall, which is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave.

One of Washington County's most historic sites is the very beginning of Bartlesville itself. The Carr-Bartles mill-site community was on the north side of the Caney River, just north of the Cherokee Avenue Bridge.

As one of the most traveled bridges in the county, this bridge allows many daily commuters and travelers access to the City of Dewey via State Highway 123. In recent years, it has been the focus of the State of Oklahoma, as the Oklahoma Department of Transportation prepares to replace it after 82 years.

The county has had many bridges in various locations within the community. Many remain— some just a distant memory. However, all have a story — and when needed the most, they serviced all of the Washington County communities.

The “Bridges of Washington County” is on exhibit at the museum. BAHM is a family friendly facility where admission is free and donations are always welcome. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 918-338-4294.