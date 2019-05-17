Posted: May 17, 2019 9:46 AMUpdated: May 17, 2019 9:46 AM

The Jane Phillips Medical Center will partner with Safe Kids Tulsa Area to hold a free car seat checkup event.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will be held at Jane Phillips Medical Center in the parking garage, which is located at 3500 SE Frank Phillips Boulevard in Bartlesville.

Nationally certified technicians will be on-site to show parents and/or caregivers how to properly install car seats and check those already installed.

A limited number of car seats will also be available for $10. Only cash will be accepted. There will be a 1 seat per child maximum and a 2 seat maximum per family.

Your child must be present or you must be an expectant mother within 2 months of delivery Proof of government assistance such as WIC, Food Stamps and SoonerCare will be asked for as well.

For more information, you may contact Jane Phillips Family Services at 918-331-1105.