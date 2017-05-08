Posted: May 17, 2019 9:56 AMUpdated: May 17, 2019 9:56 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday morning at the courthouse in Pawhuska.

The County Commissioners will consider making Osage County Tourism Executive Director Kelly Bland a full-time employee. Bland will also give a tourism report for the county. Bland will also be requesting funding for various events, including advertising for the grand opening of the Ben Johnson Cowboy Museum and the Skiatook Pioneer Days.

There will be discussion and possible action taken to approve an agreement with the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department to improve the culverts at the Osage Hills State Park.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.