Posted: May 17, 2019 10:47 AMUpdated: May 17, 2019 10:50 AM

Garrett Giles

In case you haven’t heard by now, Bartlesville Public Schools is going to implement a new Agriculture Program next school year.

The Bartlesville Board of Education will meet Monday to discuss passing a vote on a Bond Issue to the general public that would expand the Agriculture Program to a new level like Bartlesville has never seen before.

Soon to be inaugural Agriculture teacher for BPS Marty Jones spoke to the public Thursday night at Madison Middle School about the program.

Jones will teach courses that last for the entire school year at both Madison and Central Middle Schools as well as the High School. At the 8th grade level, Jones will teach Ag Exploration. When he move on to the High School during the class day, he will teach Intro to Agriscience.

FFA will be included but students must be concurrently enrolled in an ag education course to participate. The FFA program is where Jones said Bartlesville will separate itself from the rest of the area on the local, State and national scene.

Jones is coming from Elgin High School and has taught agriculture for 5 years now. Jones has taught Agriculture at Guthrie High School as well. During his five years of teaching Agriculture, he has developed a laundry list of accomplishments. Those accomplishments include:

Coached a 4th Overall Ag Communications Team for 2018 National FFA Convention.

Coached 7th and 10th High Individuals for 2018 National FFA Convention.

Increased Student Membership by 25%.

Headed the committee that built new livestock facilities for members.

Advised 8 American FFA Degree and 35 State FFA Degree Recipients.

Revitalized Speech Team and trained 15 District Qualifying and 5 State Qualifying Speakers.

Assisted in instructing a three-time National Qualifying Land & Homesite Judging Team.

Prepared a two-time National FFA Band Member for National FFA Convention.

Prepared a two-time National FFA Talent Member for National FFA Convention.

Trained 5 State Qualifying Opening & Closing Ceremonies Teams.

Expanded Leadership Involvement by sending more members to leadership conferences.

Handled, managed and regulated over $250,000 in Fundraising Activity Account annually.

Coordinated the Annual Chapter FFA Banquet with 500+ members and guests in attendance.

Promoted FFA during National FFA Week on Live Radio Broadcast.

Coached a Northwest District Star Candidate.

Coached two State FFA Officer Candidate Finalists.

Jones is an Oklahoma native. He attended Owasso High School and grew up in Ramona, Oklahoma. He said he is a fourth generation FFA member/student and a fifth generation agriculturalist. That has lead him to love what he does with agriculture.

Jones received his Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education from Oklahoma State University where he earned the title of Outstanding Senior by the OSU Alumni Association, and was crowned Homecoming King. The Outstanding Senior award recognizes seniors who excel through academic achievement; campus and community activities; academic, athletic or extra-curricular honors or awards; scholarships and work ethic during their time at OSU.

BPS Assistant Director of Athletics and Activities Matt Hancock also spoke during last night’s event. He said the community supports what they want to do with the new program.

BPS is going to hang its hat on the fact that they are going to build leaders.

The Bartlesville Board of Education will convene at 5:30 Monday evening at the Education Service Center. At that time, they will weigh the odds of passing a Bond Issue to the public to vote on. That vote will likely take place on August 13th.

Part of the Bond would go towards building a Power and Mechanic Shop for the new Ag Program located southwest of the Bruin Activity Center. The 88x55-foot building will 2 partitioned classrooms, a central office area and a large space for instructon to house welders, woodworking equipment, lockers and more.

The building, if the Bond Issue passes, will be funded. The building will contain enough classrooms for multiple fields of ag study, and will house two teachers if needed in the future.