Posted: May 17, 2019 1:34 PMUpdated: May 17, 2019 1:38 PM

Garrett Giles

For the second straight year Oklahoma FFA students will have an opportunity to enhance their technical learning experiences through Science, Technology, Engineering and Math grants.

Oklahoma FFA Foundation Executive Director Holly Blakey said she is excited to hear that Marty Jones will be leading Bartlesville Public School's new Agriculture Program in light of this opportunity through the STEM After-School Grants program.

Blakey said programs are built with great leadership and STEM grants.

She said the Oklahoma FFA Foundation is welcoming the first ever FFA Chapter from Bartlesville with open arms. Mr. Jones, she said can apply for any grant to build towards his curriculum as he sees fit if he is awarded a grant(s).

With support from the American Electric Power Foundation, the Public Service Company of Oklahoma is providing the funding for a total of $25,000 in grants.

These will be awarded to Oklahoma FFA chapters in PSO's service area that are active in the 2019-2020 school year like Bartlesville will be with Jones at the helm.

Blakey said she does not know Jones' comtract but said he became eligibile for the STEM grants as soon as he was named as the AG teacher for BPS.

She said she hopes to hear from Jones as soon as the application process opens.

The application process will open on June 3rd and will close on July 1st. Priority will be given to applications with requests that benefit more than one chapter and will be sustainable over multiple years.

Jones' contract with Elgin High School will end on June 30th and he will officially become BPS' AG teacher on July 1st. He will still be eligible for any grants which range from $1,000 to $5,000.

Grant applications are available at okffa.org/foundation. Chapter receivng grants will be announced at Oklahoma FFA Chapter Officer Leadership Training conferences planned for later this summer.