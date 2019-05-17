Posted: May 17, 2019 2:59 PMUpdated: May 17, 2019 2:59 PM

Max Gross

A reported earthquake struck Oklahoma and could be felt throughout much of the Midwest. A 4.4 magnitude tremor hit 21 miles Northeast of Enid at about 3:33 Friday afternoon.

The earthquake had a reported depth of 3.1 miles. Many Bartlesville and NE Oklahoma residents reported that they felt the shaking. No damage has been reported at this time.

We will have more details as they become available.