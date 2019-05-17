Posted: May 17, 2019 3:10 PMUpdated: May 17, 2019 3:15 PM

Garrett Giles

Pending inclement weather for Saturday has led to the cancellation of Relay for Life for Nowata, Osage and Washington Counties' event.

Relay for Life N.O.W. Committee Board Member Linda Dolezal said they cancelled the event for the safety and convenience of cancer survivors, families, vendors and food trucks.

The call was not easy to make. There was no indoor back-up plan for the event.

Dolezal said a rescheduled date is still to be determined.

Discussions will take place, however, to determine whether or not they will have a mini luminary event for participants and family members to take part in. Dolezal said they still have a silent auction to run and there is a possibility that they may hold the auction online.

All that will be announced at a later date if Relay for Life N.O.W. plans for any of that to take place.

Dolezal said Relay for Life N.O.W. had been raising funds leading up to January 2019. She said they continued to raise those funds past January for the American Cancer Society.

The celebration of those efforts to raise funds to find cures for cancer and to offer services for cancer patients would have taken place Saturday.

Dolezal said they will find another time to celebrate and honor those who have survived cancer and to remember those who have lost their life to cancer.