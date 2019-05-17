Posted: May 17, 2019 3:27 PMUpdated: May 17, 2019 3:27 PM

Garrett Giles

The Office of Senator James Lankford releases the eighth episode of Lankford’s podcast.

During the episode of “The Breakdown with James Lankford,” Lankford explains section 232 tariffs, section 301 tariffs, trade with Canada and Mexico, and how trade with China is affecting Oklahoma companies, ranchers, and farmers.

Lankford said he remains engaged on trade and how the negotiations affect Oklahomans. Last week, Lankford issued a statement after the Trump Administration’s unproductive trade talks with China. He introduced the bipartisan, bicameral Import Tax Relief Act to require the Executive Branch to create an exclusion process for List 3 of Chinese imports subject to Section 301 tariff imposition.

The Breakdown with James Lankford is now available on SoundCloud, iTunes, and Spotify.