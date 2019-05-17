Posted: May 17, 2019 3:32 PMUpdated: May 17, 2019 3:32 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman who had been charged with two previous felonies was arrested after having a firearm in her car. Latifah Clark appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday facing charges of possessing a firearm after a previous felony conviction.

Court documents allege Clark had a Ruger handgun in the center console of a vehicle that she was driving. Clark has previous convictions in 2015 for second degree burglary and concealing stolen property. Oklahoma State law prohibits those convicted of a felony from carrying or owning a firearm.

Bond for Clark was set at $10,000. Her next court date is set for May 24.