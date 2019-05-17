Posted: May 17, 2019 8:48 PMUpdated: May 17, 2019 8:48 PM

Max Gross

72 seniors walked across the stage at Bulldogger Stadium as a part of the commencement of the 2019 class. The high school band played a selection from “A Night at the Movies” to celebrate the class.

Valedictorian Amanda Fair gave a short address telling her fellow classmates to embrace their futures.

Principal Brent Dugger highlighted the achievements of the Class of 2019. Dugger stated 32 students will attend four-year college, 21 will attend a junior college or technical school, 16 will head straight to the workforce and two students will join the military. Dugger says he is proud of all the students.

Congratulations to the Class of 2019.