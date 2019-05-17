Posted: May 17, 2019 9:04 PMUpdated: May 17, 2019 9:09 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Huskie seniors celebrated their 2019 graduation Friday evening at Ormond-Beach Memorial Stadium. Thirty students accepted their diploma and Superintendent David Cash addressed the outgoing students and shared their accomplishments with the crowd.

Valedictorian Blake Allen saluted her classmates before they accepted their diplomas and said it was important to always stay focused on your dreams.

We, at Bartlesville Radio, would like to congratulate the Pawhuska Class of 2019.