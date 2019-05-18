Posted: May 18, 2019 6:12 AMUpdated: May 18, 2019 8:11 AM

Garrett Giles

A man is arrested for first degree murder after a shooting late Friday in Bartlesville.

The Bartlesville Police Department responded to a shooting incident in the 700 block of SE Sooner Park.

Captain Jay Hastings said the call came in at approximately 10:16 Friday night.

The victim was transported to the local hospital by a private vehicle. The victim was later transported to a Tulsa hospital and died a short time later.

Police began interviewing witnesses to the shooting and determined it occurred inside the residence. All parties involved knew each other and were living in the home.

Captain Hastings said detectives served a search warrant upon the home and recovered several items of evidence. The suspect was taken into custody later in the night after agreeing to come in and talk about what had happened.

45-year-old Shawn Saejin Lynch was arrested for First Degree Murder.

The victim’s name is not being released pending notification of next of kin.