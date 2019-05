Posted: May 18, 2019 10:01 PMUpdated: May 18, 2019 10:10 PM

Bartlesville Community Foundation honored three families Saturday night during its annual Legacy Hall of Fame Gala. Foundation Executive Director, Mike Wilt says the foundation recognized that the community stands on the shoulders of those who have done good things before

The foundation continued its tradition of honoring two heritage families a year. This year's honorees included the Potter and Zervas families. Kevin and Dorea Potter came to Bartlesville from Illinois in 1997 after purchasing KWON and KYFM radio. The family's roots go back to the land rush and Kevin's great aunt and uncle, Jeff and Barbara Potter where educators at Madison Middle School. Accepting the honor, Kevin Potter says God brought his family to Bartlesville.

Dean and Kathy Zervas were also honored as a heritage family. Dean and his brother, Sperry had a dental practice for 40 years in Bartlesville. Kathy has been involved as a leader with the Bartlesville Civic Ballet for 45 years and has chaired its development committee for 18. Dean Zervas talked about his parents who left their homeland to become Americans

The foundation started a new tradition -- that of honoring a legacy family. The foundation chose the Russian immigrants -- Arutunoff family. Armais Arutunoff is the inventor of the Russian Electrical Dynamo of Arutunoff -- the primary product of what became REDA Pump. Anatoly Arutunoff graduated from Bartlesville's College High. Accepting the honor, Arutunoff also said God led the family to Bartlesville.

The Heritage Awards date back to 2007.