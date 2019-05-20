Posted: May 20, 2019 12:58 PMUpdated: May 20, 2019 12:58 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met Monday morning at the courthouse in Pawhuska and got a number of things accomplished before the severe weather hit the county.

After having time to review her contract, the county commissioners decided to make Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland a full-time employee. She also gave a tourism update where Bland let the commissioners know that The Ben Ranch Cabins won the Merit Award for outstanding lodging in the state of Oklahoma at the Redbud Awards Ceremony. Bland added that Discover Oklahoma will be doing a television show on the Oilman's Daughter, a B&B in Pawhuska.

Bland was also at the meeting asking for funding for various events across the county, including advertising dollars for the grand opening of the Ben Johnson Cowboy Museum on June 11. All of those requests were approved.

Sharon Wallace has been serving children in Osage County who have been abused or neglected for 30 years. She was at the meeting requesting four cattle stalls at the Clarence Brantley Indoor Arena because she believes equine therapy is a great way to cope with those issues. The County Commissioners elected to approve the item and waive the fees for Wallace. Her group will be able to use the Arena once a week for four hours at a time.

The next regular scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will be held next Monday at 10 o' clock in the morning.