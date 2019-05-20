Posted: May 20, 2019 2:41 PMUpdated: May 20, 2019 2:41 PM

Ty Loftis

It has been a good month for Osage County Tourism Executive Director Kelly Bland. She graduated from Oral Roberts University in the first week of the month and most recently became a full-time county employee on Monday. Claude Rosendale with the Tourism Committee explains why she was so deserving of the promotion.

Commissioners Darren McKinney and Kevin Pasley were for the agreement, but Randall Jones did have some questions before signing off on the deal.

Bland let Jones know she has been staying plenty busy and that her $31.50 hourly rate would be money well spent.

Jones decided to approve the full-time contract as well. Bland's contract will take effect July 1.