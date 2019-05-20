Posted: May 20, 2019 2:52 PMUpdated: May 20, 2019 2:52 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man accused in the shooting death of 28-year-old Kolton Edwards on Friday night made an initial appearance at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday. 45-year-old Shawn Lynch appeared before judge Kyra Franks through teleconference at the Washington County Jail.

The State of Oklahoma set bond at $950,000 over the weekend on the recommended charge of first degree murder. The state is going to continue gathering information before formal charges are brought forward.

According to an affidavit, Edwards and Lynch were roommates at a residence on Sooner Park Road. Lynch stated that Edwards had loaned him some money for groceries. Lynch was believed to have gone to the casino instead. When he returned, Lynch stated that Edwards was very angry and holding a metal baseball bat.

Lynch claims he went to get a gun from his mother previously due to tensions between himself and Edwards. Edwards briefly went to his room and then Lynch claims that he fired two shots at him when he returned. Lynch believed that he missed with the first shot and then hit Edwards in the chest with the second shot. Lynch then fled the residence on foot.

A female and a male then allegedly arrived to pick up Edwards and transport him to the Jane Phillips Medical Center. Edwards was then transported to Tulsa by ambulance where he died a short time later.

22-year-old Kyle Sanders and 35-year-old Jennifer Wilson were both arrested on charges of obstructing an officer. Both were believed to have withheld information about the shooting from police.

Lynch will appear again for arraignment at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday at 1:15 p.m.