Posted: May 20, 2019 2:57 PMUpdated: May 20, 2019 2:57 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department registers for the Click It or Ticket campaign.

The event, which started today / Monday and will run through June 2nd, is a nation-wide enforcement campaign to remind people to wear their seat belts and use car seats.

Captain Jay Hastings said this will cover the busy Memorial Day weekend.

According to information from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, 52.3-percent of all vehicle fatality victims were not using safety belts or child restraints in 2017. Among 33,128 people injured in crashes in Oklahoma in 2017, 2,333 were not restrained.

Washington County ranked 22nd out of 77 counties for fatality and injury crash stats. Bartlesville ranked 14th out of 76 for Cities in the same category. For crash statistics, 1 is the worst ranking a City or County can be ranked.