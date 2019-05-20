Posted: May 20, 2019 3:12 PMUpdated: May 20, 2019 3:12 PM

Garrett Giles

The City of Nowata and Nowata County Library is set for its annual book sale this week.

The sale will take place on Friday, May 24th and will last from 10:00 in the morning till 5:00 that evening. The Nowata Library will also hold the sale on Saturday, May 25th from 9:00 in the morning until noon.

Director Marilyn Biggerstaff said they will have many books priced to sell. The Nowata Library is located at 224 S. Pine in Nowata.