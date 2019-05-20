Posted: May 20, 2019 3:14 PMUpdated: May 20, 2019 3:14 PM

Max Gross

Severe weather is running rampant throughout the region on Monday. Heavy amounts of rainfall have put several bodies of water in Nowata County at risk of overflowing with the potential of large scale flooding.

An area where flooding commonly occurs is in Lenapah on the banks of the Verdigris River near highway 10. As of now, no roads have closed but Nowata County Emergency Manager Laurie Summers says flooding is likely.

The Verdigris River is currently at 36 feet, which is considered a dangerous level. Summers says projections from the National Weather Service say it is unlikely that the river will reach 40 feet. Those levels caused widespread severe flooding in 2007. Summers says this area floods commonly so most residents are aware, but she encourages everyone to remian weather aware.

District No. 3 commissioner Troy Friddle is monitoring the area to ensure the well-being of residents. We will have more updates on severe weather in Nowata County and the entire listening area throughout the week.