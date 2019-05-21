Posted: May 21, 2019 7:42 AMUpdated: May 21, 2019 8:40 AM

Evan Fahrbach

More than five inches of rain dumped across Bartlesville, Osage, Washington and Nowata counties thanks to round after round of thunderstorms and severe weather late on Monday and overnight into Tuesday.

The heavy rains, with already above normal river levels have caused some flooding and road issues for Tuesday’s commute.

Bartlesville Public Works Director Keith Henry says there are two main problem areas in Bartlesville as of 8:30 AM Tuesday.

The Hillcrest Dr. closing has caused major problems getting into downtown Bartlesville from the south. Reports have come in of bumper-to-bumper traffic on Silver Lake northbound, and there were problems getting to Bartlesville High School because of that closure.

Henry also said there were a few issues with down tree limbs and inactive traffic lights, but those were dealt with quickly overnight. There have been other problem areas with flash flooding, as well.

Henry talks about some intermittent issues in other areas of town.

Henry reiterated what many other public officials across Northeast Oklahoma have mentioned since late Monday night: only travel if necessary. If there is any standing water on the roadway, you are better off turning around than trying to cross.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap talks about issues that his crews have seen across the county.

People have become stranded on roadways due to the flooding, as well. Eric Ashlock with Washington County Emergency Management says there have been several boat rescues with the flooding.

We will have continued flood coverage as rain continues into Tuesday.

Area River Levels Story