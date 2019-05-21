Posted: May 21, 2019 8:28 AMUpdated: May 21, 2019 8:40 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Caney River continues to rise. According to projections the Caney River is expected to crest at 18.7 feet in Bartlesville on Tuesday evening.

At 19-feet, the river reaches severe flooding levels in Bartlesville. That would mean that Tuxedo, Hillcrest and Adams Road would likely be closed. In that senario, only Frank Phillips Blvd would be open to east-west traffic across town. Some homes and businesses would suffer minor flooding. For your comparison, the Caney crested at 21.5 in July of 2007.

The Verdigris River is projected to crest at 37.8 feet near Lenapah on Tuesday evening. At 38 feet, Nowata County would see extreme flooding. The Verdigris crested at 43.19 feet in July of 2007.